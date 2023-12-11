Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2091 (Dec. 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some early thoughts on the 2024 Georgia football schedule -- which was leaked to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week.

Georgia football podcast: A hot take and conspiracy theory about UGA’s 2024 schedule

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans found out the Bulldogs’ 2024 schedule this week when the dates of the game for next season were leaked to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I’ll share thoughts on the slate on today’s show -- including a discussion about why the road game at Alabama is one of the biggest games UGA has played in years and the trip to Texas in October seems to come under suspicious circumstances.

15-minute mark: I explain why the chatter related to a possible Orange Bowl boycott by Florida State isn’t true.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including more high-profile names from around the league entering the transfer portal.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.