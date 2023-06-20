Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,968 (June 15, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said last week about Georgia’s 2024 slate of SEC opponents -- which was announced last week on the SEC Network.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst says ESPN delivered UGA ‘brutal’ 2024 schedule

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s 2024 slate of SEC opponents is going to have a different feel than what UGA fans have grown accustomed to. The Bulldogs will have a rare regular-season game against Alabama and will face Texas for the first time as a league foe. Some analysts, including ESPN’s Greg McElroy, think UGA was dealt a tough hand by the conference. I’ll share what McElroy had to say on today’s show and explain why UGA might be more than ready to meet the challenge.