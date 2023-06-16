Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,967 (June 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the rumors that dominated the conversation Wednesday prior to the release of the SEC matchups for the 2024 season.

Georgia football podcast: 2024 SEC schedule release generates buzz among UGA fans

NOTE: This show was recorded Wednesday morning prior to the 2024 SEC schedule release.

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans began Wednesday morning by reacting to rumors that the Bulldogs would play at Texas in 2024 in the Longhorns’ first season in the SEC. I’ll talk on today’s show about what that matchup will mean for UGA.