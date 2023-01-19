Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,866 (Jan. 17, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what was, at the time of recording, a rumor involving wide receiver AD Mitchell entering the transfer portal.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans react to AD Mitchell transfer news

Beginning of the show: This morning, the notion of Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell entering the transfer portal was just a commonly-shared rumor and not yet official. With that in mind, we spent some time on today’s show talking about the possibility of what that could mean for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I talk about wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s decision to forgo entering the NFL draft and return to UGA in 2023.