Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,939 (May 4, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia quarterback Carson Beck recently said during a podcast interview about his journey to possibly being the starting quarterback at UGA this season.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck shares candid comments about early setbacks at UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has been on quite a journey during his three years with the Bulldogs. It started in 2020, when his first spring practice was canceled and his freshmen season was thrown into chaos due to the corona virus outbreak. It continued in 2021, when Beck thought he might have a chance to start a Week Two game vs. UAB, but instead saw Stetson Bennett step into that opportunity and begin what turned out to be a historic career. And now it continues still, with Beck possibly poised to finally emerge as UGA’s starting quarterback this fall.

I’ll share on today’s show some what Beck had to say about some of those early moments in his career on a podcast called Footballville, and discuss why those early setbacks might’ve helped lay the foundation for success this season.