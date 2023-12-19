Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2099 (Dec. 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some good news for the Bulldogs as quarterback Carson Beck announces his plans to return in 2024.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate Carson Beck’s return

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans had been eagerly anticipating some good news, and the program finally got some on Monday. After a slow trickle of transfer portal departures in the days after the Bulldogs’ SEC championship game loss to Alabama, one of UGA’s most important players made an announcement that completely alters the narrative that had been forming around Georgia.

Quarterback Carson Beck is coming back in 2024, and his return ushers in a familiar feeling for DawgNation -- an offseason where the conversation can once again center around justifiable College Football Playoff and national championship aspirations.

I’ll discuss more on today’s show about UGA fans seeing their patience rewarded with Beck’s pledge after being forced to endure a negative news cycle in the days prior.

15-minute mark: I react to Dylan Raiola making his flip from Georgia to Nebraska official.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

NOTE: Technical issues prevented us from concluding the show in our normal fashion. Which means there is no SEC Thru, Golden Shoes or Gator Hater Updater on today’s show. I apologize for the inconvenience.