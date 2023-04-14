Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,924 (April 12, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee said about the UGA quarterback competition ahead of G-Day on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: CBS writer says UGA QBs drawing ‘rave reviews’

Beginning of the show: Georgia is one of many high-profile college football teams playing its spring game on Saturday, but few of the other scrimmages can match the intrigue of what the Bulldogs will put on display -- including a chance for fans to see with their own eyes how the quarterback competition between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff is playing out as they battle to become UGA’s replacement for two-time national champion Stetson Bennett.

Both signal callers have handled themselves well so far this spring according to CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee, who discussed the Bulldogs as part of a spring game preview earlier this week.