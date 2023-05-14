Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,940 (May 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why one national writer thinks possible Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck can exceed what the Bulldogs got from Stetson Bennett in his two years with the Bulldogs, and why that’s a bolder claim than perhaps many realize.

Georgia football podcast: Debating CBS writer’s bold prediction about UGA

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily podcast episode for Friday, May 10, 2023

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett leaves UGA as the most decorated player to ever play his position for the Bulldogs, but at least one national writer thinks if Carson Beck is the signal caller tabbed to replace Bennett, he can be even better than the two-time national champion was. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show -- including an explanation why that’s a bolder claim than perhaps many realize.