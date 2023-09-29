Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,042 (Sept. 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley said this week about Auburn’s struggling quarterbacks ahead of Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Charles Barkley taks funny jab at Auburn QBs before UGA game

Beginning of the show: Auburn’s quarterbacks have struggled and one of the most recognizable former athletes in Auburn history had some jokes about them earlier this week (Link to video of Barkley’s comments. can be found here). I’ll discuss on today’s show why the Tigers offensive issues create fertile soil for Georgia’s defense to show how good they really are.

15-minute mark: I discuss Carson Beck and the UGA’s offense’s chances of producing more explosive plays at Auburn on Saturday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz firing back at Ohio State coach Ryan Day after Day called out Holtz last week after the Buckeyes win against the Fighting Irish.

50-minute mark: I share highlights from Dylan Raiola’s appearance on Before the Hedges on Wednesday night (the full broadcast -- including the Raiola interview -- can be found here).

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.