Georgia football podcast: Big question looms for UGA’s pursuit of 5-star recruit
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,876 (Jan. 31, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for Georgia in its recruitment of five-star tight end Duce Robinson.
Beginning of the show: Five-star tight end Duce Robinson has been the name to know for Georgia fans ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. However, new information suggests that Robinson might not give the Bulldogs the news they’re hoping for this week. I’ll talk more about why that is on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I discuss the latest news involving UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to Monken’s expected interview with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the Monken news and to preview National Signing Day.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possible candidate to become Alabama defensive coordinator that UGA fans might find humorous.
50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to share thoughts on Monken and to discuss the challenge facing Robinson if he attempts to play both football and baseball in college.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.