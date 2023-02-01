Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,876 (Jan. 31, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for Georgia in its recruitment of five-star tight end Duce Robinson.

Georgia football podcast: Big question looms for UGA’s pursuit of 5-star recruit

Beginning of the show: Five-star tight end Duce Robinson has been the name to know for Georgia fans ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. However, new information suggests that Robinson might not give the Bulldogs the news they’re hoping for this week. I’ll talk more about why that is on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest news involving UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to Monken’s expected interview with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.