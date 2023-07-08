Georgia football podcast: Dylan Raiola seems to share trait with other great QBs

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,980 (July 3, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why five-star quarterback, the nation’s No. 1 recruit and UGA commit Dylan Raiola seems to be following in the footsteps of a couple of other great quarterbacks in at least one important way.

Georgia football podcast: Dylan Raiola seems to share trait with other great quarterbacks

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, July 3, 2023

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola is a five-star and the nation’s No. 1 recruit, but those credentials apparently haven’t caused Raiola to become too impressed with himself. Despite his accolades, Raiola seems to spend as much, if not more of, his time on social media touting other players -- including big offensive linemen he hopes to see join him at UGA.