By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,021 (Aug. 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN personality Elle Duncan jokingly said about some of her colleagues for not showing enough love to Georgia, and way too much praise for teams such as Alabama and Ohio State.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN personality calls out colleagues for disrespecting UGA

NOTE: There was a problem with today’s recording. The first couple minute of the broadcast weren’t captured. Therefore, unfortunately this show unfortunately begins in progress. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Beginning of the show: Many Georgia fans have been at odds with ESPN’s top analysts since the entire GameDay cast picked Alabama to win the SEC last Saturday. In fact, Elle Duncan, a well-known UGA fan who also works for ESPN recently spoke out -- albeit in a joking manner -- about the slight to the two-time national champions.

I’ll share what Elle had to say on today’s show, and explain why -- even if she was kidding -- she still speaks for many UGA fans on the subject.

10-minute mark: I share why UGA coach Kirby Smart’s recent message to his team about former Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson overcoming odds to make the Tennessee Titans roster might be the perfect preseason message as UGA prepares to begin the season.

15-minute mark: I share the latest update on UGA running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards’ lingering injuries.

20-minute mark: Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the crazy line movement ahead of Florida’s game at Utah.

50-minute mark: I discuss a second-year player for UGA who could be on the verge of a breakout season after what Smart has described as some “wow” plays during practice.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

