Georgia football podcast: ESPN personality calls out colleagues for disrespecting UGA

NOTE: There was a problem with today’s recording. The first couple minute of the broadcast weren’t captured. Therefore, unfortunately this show unfortunately begins in progress. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Beginning of the show: Many Georgia fans have been at odds with ESPN’s top analysts since the entire GameDay cast picked Alabama to win the SEC last Saturday. In fact, Elle Duncan, a well-known UGA fan who also works for ESPN recently spoke out -- albeit in a joking manner -- about the slight to the two-time national champions.

I’ll share what Elle had to say on today’s show, and explain why -- even if she was kidding -- she still speaks for many UGA fans on the subject.