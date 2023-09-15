Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,032 (Sept. 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Florida fans were upset after a prized commit decided to de-commit, reopen his recruiting process and take a visit to UGA this weekend.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart has apparently made Florida fans really mad again

Beginning of the show: Florida fans were angered by a recent de-commitment from their program, and were almost certainly disappointed to hear the player who backed off his pledge to the Gators, defensive tackle Mechai Boireau, has a visit to Georgia planned for Saturday’s SEC opener against South Carolina.

Boireau joined Before the Hedges this week to tal about the “hate” he’s received since announcing his decision. I’ll discuss what he said on today’s show and share thoughts on some of the other top visitors who are planning to be in Sanford Stadium this weekend.

15-minute mark: I discuss expectations for Carson Beck as he makes his third start for the Bulldogs Saturday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an important bounce-back opportunity for LSU on Saturday.

50-minute mark: I discuss the latest on Stetson Bennett’s status with the Los Angeles Rams.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.