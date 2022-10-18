Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,802 (Oct. 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s next game against Florida, and why it should hold fans’ attention in the coming days.

Georgia football podcast: It’s time for UGA fans to get focused on Florida

Beginning of the show: Admittedly, DawgNation Daily has contributed to the growing hype around Georgia’s game vs. Tennessee three weeks from now, and with good reason. After the Vols win last Saturday against Alabama, the showdown between UGA and Tennessee arguably ranks as the biggest game in Sanford Stadium history. However, there is a game the Bulldogs will play prior to that, and I’ll make the case on today’s show why it’s time to put the anticipation for UGA-Tennessee aside and get focused on beating what we like to call the Lousy, Stinkin’ Gators.

10-minute mark: I’ll share some surprising projections for UGA’s next four games from gambling experts.