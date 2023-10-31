Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2064 (Oct. 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reaction to another dominant win for Georgia against Florida.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should take time to savor another win against Florida

Beginning of the show: Georgia got its third straight win against Florida by 20 or more points in as many tries Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., but that recent string of success doesn’t apparently get boring for UGA coaches, players and fans -- who celebrated mightily after another beatdown of (as we like to call them) those Lousy, Stinkin’ Gators.

I’ll discuss more on today’s show why taking time to enjoy and appreciate another victory in the rivalry is exactly what DawgNation should do.

15-minute mark: I discuss the significance of UGA quarterback Carson Beck winning in his first start in his hometown vs. Florida on Saturday.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a report about how the near-term future of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” could look, and a recap of some of the weekend’s top games -- including a couple wins for some of UGA’s future opponents.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.