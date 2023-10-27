Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2063 (Oct. 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA Carson Beck as he prepares to make his first start in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday against Florida, and why Beck’s teammates think he’s ready for the moment and capable of powering the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck ready to provide UGA with ‘swagger’ vs. Florida

Beginning of the show: Georgia has been forced to redefine itself offensively in the wake of superstar tight end Brock Bowers’ injury -- which is expected to keep him sidelined for the next few weeks. Luckily for UGA, pivoting to a new identity might not be too difficult given the wealth of talent on the Bulldogs offense.

This obviously includes quarterback Carson Beck, who is readying himself for a big moment on Saturday when he takes on Florida in what will be his first start in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla. I’ll discuss on today’s show why Beck’s teammates are seemingly confident he’s ready for the spotlight against the Gators, and the tough stretch of games that will follow.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s intimate knowledge of the Dawgs’ rivalry with Florida and explain why that will matter on Saturday.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider joins the show to share the scene in Jacksonville, Fla. as UGA fans descend for the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

45-minute mark: I share final thoughts on the weekend’s biggest games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and mark the final day of this year’s Gator Hater Countdown.