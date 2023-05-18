Georgia football podcast: The future of Georgia-Florida takes a surprising twist
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,944 (May 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the future of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, May 10, 2023.
Beginning of the show: A lot of Georgia fans have been operating under the assumption that Georgia’s annual rivalry game with Florida known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” was destined to leave its longtime home in Jacksonville, Fla. to become a home-and-home series because of all the other changes on the way around the SEC and, perhaps most importantly, because that’s what UGA coach Kirby Smart says he prefers.
However, some new details involving planned stadium renovations in Jacksonville suggest that the Cocktail Party might not get canceled anytime soon.
I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I laugh at a silly attempt to troll UGA fans that got a lot of attention last week.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss what’s next for UGA quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff as they enter a pivotal summer of development.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher taking a jab at TCU over its blowout loss to UGA.
