Georgia football podcast: The worst reason to move UGA-Florida from Jacksonville

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s yearly rivalry game with Florida could possibly soon move from Jacksonville, Fla. -- where it has been played for nearly a century -- to a home-and-home series. This change would please UGA coach Kirby Smart and perhaps a growing number of UGA fans.

Undoubtedly, there are some reasons to disregard the tradition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party that might make some sense. However, I’ll focus on today’s show on an argument made recently by a prominent voice at ESPN that doesn’t make any sense at all.