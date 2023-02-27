Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,893 (Feb. 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why one of the prominent discussions around a former Georgia star ahead of this spring’s NFL draft could be a reminder of why UGA is different than most other programs.

Georgia football podcast: The NFL draft could reinforce what makes UGA culture special

Beginning of the show: One of the most-talked-about players ahead of the upcoming NFL draft is former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. There’s no doubt Ringo meets the athletic requirements to be a first-round pick, but there are lingering questions about some of his performances that will generate debate among the league’s decision makers. However, according to the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the thing that might stand as the most-definitive proof of Ringo’s draft value is his consistently excellent contribution to UGA’s special teams.

I’ll explain on today’s show why that message serves as the perfect reminder of what makes the Bulldogs different.