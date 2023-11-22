Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2080 (Nov. 21, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia is managing the challenge of preparing for rivalry week vs. Georgia Tech while also managing an altered schedule for Thanksgiving and attempting to avoid the temptation of looking ahead to next week’s SEC championship.

Georgia football podcast: UGA working to block out distractions, prepare for ‘really special’ week

Beginning of the show: The so-called “rivalry week” in college football comes at an interesting spot on the calendar considering the regular season’s final weekend typically coincides with Thanksgiving. This creates a logistical challenge for coaches that fans and media perhaps don’t consider as much it deserves.

I’ll discuss on today’s show how Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the same level of focus and attention to manage this alteration of the team’s normal routine as he does with all the other issues facing the program, and explain why this probably sets up UGA to once again handle its in-state rival, Georgia Tech, on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I address the emerging possibility that Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck could play his way into Heisman consideration.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn coach Hugh Freeze getting some advice about the upcoming Iron Bowl from an unlikely source.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.