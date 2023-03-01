Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,895 (March 1, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about news that broke just prior to today’s show involving misdemeanor charges for former UGA defensive tackle Jalen Carter stemming from his presence at the wreck that killed Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.

Georgia football podcast: Immediate reaction to the Jalen Carter news

Beginning of the show: DawgNation Daily was just beginning today when news broke of a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in which misdemeanor charges against former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter were revealed related to the accident that cost offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy their lives. I discuss information as it became available on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I also change the subject by bringing up some complimentary words from Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley regarding former Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who, as Staley says it, saved the Chargers’s season when inserted into the team’s offensive line.