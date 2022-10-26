Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,808 (Oct. 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is helping set the tone for Georgia’s rivalry showdown with Florida.

Georgia football podcast: Jamon Dumas-Johnson playing a Michael Jordan role for UGA

Beginning of the show: The feel around this year’s Georgia-Florida game is seemingly different than in recent years when the Gators were generating attention and stirring the pot in the rivalry with UGA. This year, Florida is out of the spotlight and trying to find its way with a first-year coach Billy Napier. Because of that, there’s at least some concern on the part of some UGA fans that the Bulldogs could have trouble finding the right level of motivation for Saturday’s game. However, on today’s show, I’ll explain why one of the Bulldogs’ linebackers, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, is unintentionally taking a page from one of the sports world’s all-time greats to help UGA find its edge.

15-minute mark: I share the latest on five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson.