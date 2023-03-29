Georgia football podcast: 3 questions about UGA RBs after Kendall Milton’s injury

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,913 (March 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next at running back for Georgia after it was learned Kendall Milton will miss the remainder of spring practice with a hamstring injury.

Georgia football podcast: 3 questions about UGA RBs after Kendall Milton injury

Beginning of the show: The biggest news to break thus far during Georgia’s spring practice unfortunately isn’t good news. It was learned this week that running back Kendall Milton will miss the remainder of spring practice after sustaining a hamstring injury. On the one hand, Milton is expected to enjoy a full recovery prior to the start of fall camp. However, the injury setback is also another setback for Milton who has already been candid this spring about his desire to stay healthy and finish his Bulldogs career on a high note.

I’ll discuss on today’s show what the injury means for Milton and the other running backs who can step up while Milton is sidelined.