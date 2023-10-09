Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2049 (Oct. 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia quarterback Carson Beck said after his best performance to date against Kentucky on Saturday night.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck calls out ‘disrespect’ after huge performance vs. Kentucky

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has been winning over fans week after week as he grows more and more comfortable in his role as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. Yet after an eye-popping stat line Saturday night against Kentucky -- which included four touchdown throws and more than 300 passing yards for the third-straight game -- it’s safe to say Beck has removed all doubt about his readiness to lead UGA on a path that could conclude with another national championship run this season.

After this week’s game, Beck also took a moment on social media to clap back against his doubters, and I’ll discuss that and his impressive performance on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I explain how UGA’s convincing win against Kentucky has seemingly restored the sense of dominance around UGA based on where it now ranks in a few key statistical categories.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s success in getting tight end Brock Bowers involved in the offense on Saturday night despite the fact the Wildcats almost certainly knew that was the Dawgs’ game plan.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including criticism for Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after the Aggies’ loss to Alabama.

50-minute mark: I discuss an odd remark from former UGA commit Ny Carr about Bowers made just prior to Carr announcing his pledge to Miami.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.