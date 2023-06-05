Georgia football podcast: One thing Kirby Smart hasn’t been able to do at UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,960 (June 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why -- despite its recent national championships -- Georgia still can’t seem to earn much preseason respect.
Beginning of the show: Georgia has seemingly conquered everything in its way over the last two years, but there’s one thing UGA coach Kirby Smart still hasn’t been able to accomplish. Despite winning the last two national championships, the Bulldogs never seem able to earn any preseason respect. I’ll discuss on today’s show why it’s laughable that the same arguments get recycled about UGA year after year and share the latest example from arguably the sport’s most prominent analyst as well.
15-minute mark: I recap a massive recruiting weekend for the Bulldogs.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss the latest news with the Bulldogs -- including whether UGA needs to win the recruitment for a five-star wide receiver for the 2024 class.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a reaction to the league’s announcement last week that it will maintain an eight-game conference schedule in 2024 while buying itself time for a long-range decision starting in 2025.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: Thanks for listening to last week’s vacations shows. It’s great to be back doing DawgNation Daily in the normal format.