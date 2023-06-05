Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,960 (June 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why -- despite its recent national championships -- Georgia still can’t seem to earn much preseason respect.

Georgia football podcast: One thing Kirby Smart hasn’t been able to do at UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia has seemingly conquered everything in its way over the last two years, but there’s one thing UGA coach Kirby Smart still hasn’t been able to accomplish. Despite winning the last two national championships, the Bulldogs never seem able to earn any preseason respect. I’ll discuss on today’s show why it’s laughable that the same arguments get recycled about UGA year after year and share the latest example from arguably the sport’s most prominent analyst as well.

15-minute mark: I recap a massive recruiting weekend for the Bulldogs.