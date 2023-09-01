clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,022 (Aug. 31, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said excites him about this year’s UGA team.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart explains what excites him about this year’s UGA team

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans certainly seem to have plenty to be excited about when it comes to their favorite team at the moment, but what about UGA coach Kirby Smart? What excites him?

Smart shared an answer to that question earlier this week, and on today’s show, I’ll discuss how his response could impact what we see vs. Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss why Utah’s quarterback injury concerns have probably been overstated prior to its anticipated season opener vs. Florida.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an explanation why UGA fans were roasting Tennessee on social media this week.

50-minute mark: I discuss some unsung heroes along UGA’s defensive line.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

