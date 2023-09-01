Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,022 (Aug. 31, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said excites him about this year’s UGA team.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart explains what excites him about this year’s UGA team

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans certainly seem to have plenty to be excited about when it comes to their favorite team at the moment, but what about UGA coach Kirby Smart? What excites him?

Smart shared an answer to that question earlier this week, and on today’s show, I’ll discuss how his response could impact what we see vs. Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss why Utah’s quarterback injury concerns have probably been overstated prior to its anticipated season opener vs. Florida.