On episode No. 2,038 (Sept. 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a prediction CBS Sports' Gary Danielson said long ago about Kirby Smart when he was first hired as Georgia coach that seems prophetic now.

Georgia football podcast: Gary Danielson’s bold prediction about Kirby Smart came true

Beginning of the show: CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson, for whatever reason, has seemingly always been a lightning rod for discussion in his role as SEC analyst. Social media buzzes about his in-game comments frequently.

But shortly after Kirby Smart was hired as Georgia coach, in the winter of 2016, it was something Danielson said during a radio interview about Smart that generated a discussion on DawgNation Daily.

Danielson predicted Smart would win a national championship with the Bulldogs within his first handful of seasons on the job.

I revisit that comment on today’s show in light of Smart achieving his 85th career win in his 100th game coaching on Saturday night, and explain why Smart’s achievements are so remarkable based on expectations for UGA when he was first hired.

10-minute mark: I discuss the Dawgs’ defensive performance against UAB on Saturday -- which probably fell short of UGA’s lofty standards.

15-minute mark: I offer an early preview of UGA’s first road game of the season at Auburn.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the weekend’s top games and a look back at some of the wild comments coaches made about their teams.

50-minute mark: I discuss four-star wide receiver Ny Carr’s decommitment from the Bulldogs.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.