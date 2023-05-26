Georgia football podcast: Media shouldn’t be scared to give Kirby Smart the credit he’s due
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,950 (May 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia coach Kirby Smart, and not Nick Saban, should be ranked as college football’s top coach.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, May 19, 2023.
Beginning of the show: CBS Sports has once again ranked Alabama’s Nick Saban as college football’s top coach ahead of Georgia’s Kirby Smart -- who comes in at No. 2.
There’s certainly a strong argument that Saban is the so-called G.O.A.T. (The Greatest of All Time), but the case for Saban still being the best in the sport right now seemingly grows less convincing each year.
I’ll discuss on today’s show why Smart’s back-to-back national championships over the last two seasons should be enough to propel him to the top spot.
15-minute mark: I discuss the latest UGA recruiting news that was making waves at the time of recording.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the other coaches in CBS’ top 25 ranking.
50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.