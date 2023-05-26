Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,950 (May 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia coach Kirby Smart, and not Nick Saban, should be ranked as college football’s top coach.

Georgia football podcast: Media shouldn’t be scared to give Kirby Smart the credit he’s due

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, May 19, 2023.

Beginning of the show: CBS Sports has once again ranked Alabama’s Nick Saban as college football’s top coach ahead of Georgia’s Kirby Smart -- who comes in at No. 2.