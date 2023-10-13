Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2053 (Oct. 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia coach Kirby Smart apparently beat Alabama’s Nick Saban to the punch for a coaching hire that proved to be crucial for Smart’s first national championship with the Bulldogs in 2021.

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban admits Kirby Smart outmaneuvered him for key coaching hire

Beginning of the show: The competition in college football to acquire the best talent is fierce. This is true for recruiting players and for seeking out the best assistant coaches as well.

A few years ago, Alabama and Georgia were apparently in a race for the same coach, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart moved quicker to make the hire.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told that story this week during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and I’ll recount it on today’s show and explain what it says about both Smart and Saban.

10-minute mark: I explain why the most important unanswered question ahead of Saturday’s game for UGA at Vanderbilt is whether this game will be like previous contests for UGA ahead of off weeks when the Dawgs seemed more interested in resting injured players or whether it will be more like last year’s game against the Commodores prior to the bye in which UGA won in impressive and convincing fashion.

15-minute mark: I discuss 2025 running back Bo Walker’s UGA commitment.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I share some final thoughts and predictions on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.