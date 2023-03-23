Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,910 (March 23, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said at an appearance with the Macon Touchdown Club about his ongoing quarterback competition during spring practice between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart offers new insights into UGA QB competition

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s three quarterbacks -- Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton -- are in a battle to see who emerges as the replacement for Stetson Bennett, the starter on the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championship teams.

As expected, UGA coach Kirby Smart is tightlipped about how the competition is going and what he hopes to see from the trio. However, that won’t stop us from reading into every comment he makes on the topic -- including some remarks from Smart this week with the Macon Touchdown Club.