Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit’s bad preseason take about UGA looks even worse now

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,029 (Sept. 11, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, whose preseason take about UGA was frankly already pretty bad, now looks even worse after Saturday night’s loss by Alabama to Texas.

Beginning of the show: ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreti’s overly dismissive take about Georgia from the preseason looks even worse now that the team he touted, Alabama, has already lost a game in disappointing fashion. I’ll explain on today’s show why the Crimson Tide’s loss to Texas ought to earn some criticism for Herbie.

10-minute mark: I discuss four-star linebacker Chris Cole’s UGA commitment.

15-minute mark: I share an early preview of UGA’s game vs. South Carolina, and explain why it could be the perfect measuring stick for where the Bulldogs stand among the nation’s elite.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to recap the Dawgs’ win vs. Ball State.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the fallout from Texas’ win at Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.