Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit says media could be helping UGA repeat as champs
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,805 (Oct. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about how a lack of media attention for UGA might potentially fuel its pursuit of another national championship.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is ranked No. 1, but perhaps isn’t generating as much buzz as other top teams in recent weeks. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit noticed that trend this week and shared thoughts on how UGA could potentially benefit from being off the radar. I’ll share what Herbstreit said on today’s show, and I’ll also discuss a concern that Herbstreit’s colleague, former UGA great David Pollack, says he sees with these Bulldogs.
15-minute mark: I address UGA’s continued pursuit of a more robust pass rush.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview the commitment announcement from four-star defensive back Chris Peal.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the top games of the weekend.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
