Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,832 (Nov. 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why its time for UGA coaches, players and fans to get a chip back on their shoulders reminiscent of the mood prior to the Bulldogs win against Tennessee.

Georgia football podcast: UGA should have chip on its shoulder for postseason run

Beginning of the show: Georgia was ranked No. 1 once again by the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday night, but that hasn’t stopped some from stepping up to criticize UGA and express doubts about the Bulldogs’ ability to repeat as national champions. I’ll explain on today’s show why this scenario is similar to what happened before the start of the season, or prior to the win earlier this year against Tennessee. I’ll also explain why the edginess brought about by some of these media opinions might be the perfect mood for DawgNation prior to the Playoff push.

15-minute mark: I discuss how UGA’s outside linebackers have stepped up since the season-ending injury to Nolan Smith.