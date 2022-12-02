Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,834 (Dec. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect in the SEC championship game Saturday between Georgia and LSU.

Georgia football podcast: The 2 issues that will decide the SEC championship

Today’s show was recorded live outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. DawgNation was on hand in downtown Atlanta for special coverage of the SEC championship and shooting video that will air throughout the day on Saturday.

We’re also talking today about the two key issues surrounding Saturday’s game -- specifically UGA’s level of motivation knowing that, on the one hand, it hasn’t won the league’s title game since 2017, and, on the other hand, it once again enters play this weekend with a berth in the College Football Playoff already secured -- whether it wins or not.