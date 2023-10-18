Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2055 (Oct. 17, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion with former UGA coach Mark Richt to begin the show on his feelings about Brock Bowers’ ankle injury and the Dawg Bowl bowling event Richt is hosting on DawgNation Wednesday night.

Georgia football podcast: Mark Richt addresses what’s next for UGA after Brock Bowers’ injury

Beginning of the show: This edition of DawgNation Daily begins with a special guest as former Georgia coach Mark Richt joins live to discuss his feelings about Brock Bowers’ injury, what it’s like as a coach when a great player goes down and a preview of the Dawg Bowl bowling event which DawgNation is streaming Wednesday night.

15-minute mark: I discuss why at least a couple of prominent voices -- including ESPN’s Rece Davis and the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum -- remain confident in UGA despite the Bowers injury.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the latest news with the Bulldogs.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including CBS’ Gary Danielson possibly letting slip some news about an upcoming UGA game.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countown.