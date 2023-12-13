Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2095 (Dec. 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for the Bulldogs after Marvin Jones Jr. reportedly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday night.

Georgia football podcast: One big question after Marvin Jones Jr’s transfer

Beginning of the show: Georgia outside linebacker, and former five-star recruit, Marvin Jones Jr. is entering the transfer portal according to reports on Tuesday night. Jones’ inclusion in the portal is arguably the biggest departure for the Bulldogs so far this offseason, and it raises questions about what’s next for UGA at a key position.

I’ll discuss on today’s show what’s next for the Bulldogs and what Jones’ premature exit from the program means for UGA.

15-minute mark: I talk about the national media members who were apparently happy to hear that five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola might be flipping his commitment away from Georgia to Nebraska.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some hints of possible good news coming soon for the Dawgs in the transfer portal.

55-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

