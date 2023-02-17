Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,886 (Feb. 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how success should be defined for new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo in his first season back at Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: The one word that will define success for Mike Bobo

Beginning of the show: Kirby Smart’s decision to hire Mike Bobo as the replacement for Todd Monken as Bulldogs offensive coordinator has been controversial with some UGA fans. I attempt -- perhaps in vain -- on today’s show to bring the factions together by attempting to define what the proper expectations for Bobo should be.

In fact, in the name of simplicity, I reduce the entire conversation down to a single word.