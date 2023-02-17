Georgia football podcast: The one word that will define success for Mike Bobo
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,886 (Feb. 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how success should be defined for new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo in his first season back at Georgia.
Beginning of the show: Kirby Smart’s decision to hire Mike Bobo as the replacement for Todd Monken as Bulldogs offensive coordinator has been controversial with some UGA fans. I attempt -- perhaps in vain -- on today’s show to bring the factions together by attempting to define what the proper expectations for Bobo should be.
In fact, in the name of simplicity, I reduce the entire conversation down to a single word.
15-minute mark: I share audio of a former UGA player, who didn’t play for Bobo, who seems to think Bobo is the right man for the job.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former NFL coach reportedly set to join Alabama’s staff.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will be on hiatus for the next week as I enjoy some vacation time. We will still have a show each day, but no questions or comments at the end.
Thank you all as always for listening to the show.