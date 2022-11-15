Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,821 (Nov. 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what we learned about the Bulldogs in their win at Mississippi State Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shows championship trait in win vs. Mississippi State

Beginning of the show: Georgia coasted to a comfortable win at Mississippi State Saturday, and clinched the SEC East and a berth in the conference’s championship game in the process. However, there were moments during the game where the outcome appeared to be anything but easy for UGA, and the Bulldogs had their own unforced errors to blame.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why -- even in the midst of those brief struggles -- UGA had a the look of a championship team this past weekend.