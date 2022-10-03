Georgia football podcast: Every UGA hater used same word to describe Missouri game
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,791 (Oct. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the response to Georgia’s struggles in its 26-22 win at Missouri Saturday.
Beginning of the show: There were a lot of Georgia haters coming out of the shadows on Saturday night to react to the Bulldogs’ unimpressive performance in a closer-than-it-should’ve-been win at Missouri. Somehow, they all seemed to have the exact same take about the game. According to them, UGA was “exposed” against the Tigers.
UGA coach Kirby Smart also had some thoughts on that topic after the game Saturday night. I’ll share what he sad on today’s show, and discuss what the game against Missouri proved about the Bulldogs.
15-minute mark: I share a harsh assessment from Smart about the play of his offensive line.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the weekend’s top games.
50-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show from Auburn, Ala.
55-minute mark: I address tight end Darnell Washington’s role in UGA’s offense.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.