Georgia football podcast: Every UGA hater used same word to describe Missouri game

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,791 (Oct. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the response to Georgia’s struggles in its 26-22 win at Missouri Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Every UGA hater used the same word to describe the Missouri game

Beginning of the show: There were a lot of Georgia haters coming out of the shadows on Saturday night to react to the Bulldogs’ unimpressive performance in a closer-than-it-should’ve-been win at Missouri. Somehow, they all seemed to have the exact same take about the game. According to them, UGA was “exposed” against the Tigers.

UGA coach Kirby Smart also had some thoughts on that topic after the game Saturday night. I’ll share what he sad on today’s show, and discuss what the game against Missouri proved about the Bulldogs.