Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,789 (Sept. 29, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz once did to celebrate a rare recruiting win that might make UGA’s game vs. the Tigers seem a little more interesting on Saturday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t forget about Missouri coach’s trash talk

Beginning of the show: Missouri battled Georgia for a five-star wide receiver in the 2022 class and won when Luther Burden announced his pledge to the Tigers last October. It’s one of the few moments in recent years when Missouri has provided any competition for UGA, but the rarity of the feat didn’t stop Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz from enjoying himself on video celebrating the accomplishment.

I’ll use that video as a way of generating some hype for Saturday’s game on today’s show.