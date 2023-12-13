Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2094 (Dec. 12, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reports that five-star quarterback -- and UGA commit -- Dylan Raiola will visit Nebraska this weekend and could flip his pledge to the Cornhuskers as well.

Georgia football podcast: Trying to make sense of the shocking Dylan Raiola reports

Beginning of the show: Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola will back off his long-standing commitment to Georgia and eventually sign with Nebraska after taking an official visit to the Cornhuskers this weekend according to an online prediction from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

This was obviously surprising news when the rumors and reports started surfacing on Monday night, and UGA fans have been left to wonder if the chatter is destined to come true.

I’ll talk on today’s show about what we know on the topic and where this story could be heading next.

15-minute mark: I discuss how Raiola’s pending decision could be impacted by current Bulldogs starter Carson Beck’s deliberations about whether to return to the Dawgs or enter the NFL draft.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss another interesting wrinkle to Nebraska’s quarterback situation that could be awaiting Raiola in Lincoln if he chooses to sign with the Cornhuskers.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.