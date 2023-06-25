Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,975 (June 23, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why one preseason magazine’s evaluation of UGA probably brings up some bad memories for Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban will hate one preseason magazine’s comment about UGA

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, June 23, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Alabama coach Nick Saban famously deflected from his team falling short from winning the national championship in 2021 by attempting to explain it away as a “rebuilding year.” This comment drew the ire of plenty of Georgia fans and some prominent media voices too. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why a recent magazine writeup on the Bulldogs last year might bring back up some bad memories for Saban and show what’s actually possible in a so-called “rebuilding year.”