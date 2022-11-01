Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,812 (Nov. 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reported season-ending injury to UGA linebacker Nolan Smith.

Georgia football podcast: Nolan Smith’s injury creates serious void for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a pectoral tear. Smith’s absence is about more than the production that must be replaced. I’ll discuss on today’s show why filling his void is a significant issue, but not an indication that all hope is lost.

10-minute mark: I preview the first College Football Playoff rankings -- which will be released Tuesday night.