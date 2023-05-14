Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,941 (May 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA outside linebacker Nolan Smith said about the large collection of other former UGA players joining him with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the opportunity that gave Smith to take a jab at the Bulldogs’ hated rival, Florida, during a recent press conference.

Georgia football podcast: Nolan Smith’s ‘Gator Hater’ comments are a UGA fan’s dream

