Georgia football podcast: Nolan Smith’s ‘Gator Hater’ comments are a UGA fan’s dream

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,941 (May 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA outside linebacker Nolan Smith said about the large collection of other former UGA players joining him with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the opportunity that gave Smith to take a jab at the Bulldogs’ hated rival, Florida, during a recent press conference.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, May 8, 2023.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have been thrilled to see the way former Bulldogs players have been embraced by the Philadelphia Eagles -- specifically general manager Howie Roseman, who has joked previously about getting in trouble with fans of his alma mater, Florida, due to his penchant for drafting UGA players.
One of the most outspoken and prominent former Dawgs now in Philadelphia, former UGA outside linebacker Nolan Smith, recently took this conversation as an opportunity to take a jab at the Gators. I’ll share more about what Smith said on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I discuss a look back on Trevor Lawrence’s recruitment as a five-star quarterback from Cartersville, Ga. based on some recent comments from Lawrence where he admitted that he considered coming to UGA.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn adding a transfer quarterback.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.