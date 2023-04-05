Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,919 (April 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith admitted recently about exaggerating some of the so-called doubters that UGA pointed to for motivation last season.

Georgia football podcast: Nolan Smith makes interesting admission about UGA’s championship season

Beginning of the show: Georgia played with a chip on its shoulder for much of the 2022 season along the way to a second consecutive national championship. Many on the team have acknowledged that they were fueled by doubters. However, the source of some of that motivation was apparently exaggerated according to former Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who admitted during a podcast interview this week that he made up some of the more outlandish claims about disrespect that he shared with his teammates. I’ll share what Smith said on today’s show and discuss the possibility that more doubters could emerge for UGA this season.

15-minute mark: I share audio of UGA quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, who met with the media on Tuesday night.