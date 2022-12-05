Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,835 (Dec. 5, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect when Georgia takes on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31.

Georgia football podcast: UGA-Ohio State is a showdown for the ages

Beginning of the show: Georgia knows its College Football Playoff opponent after beating LSU in the SEC championship on Saturday, and observing the other events that unfolded over the weekend.

Georgia will take on Ohio State for the first time since the end of the 1992 season.