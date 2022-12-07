Georgia football podcast: The biggest concern for UGA ahead of the Playoff
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,836 (Dec. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s arguably most concerning about UGA ahead of the College Football Playoff.
Georgia football podcast: The biggest concern for UGA ahead of the Playoff
Beginning of the show: Georgia has been the most dominant team in college football along the way to a No. 1 ranking and a 13-0 record ahead of the College Football Playoff. But that doesn’t mean there haven’t also been some concerns that have popped up along the way -- including last Saturday’s SEC championship game win over LSU.
I’ll discuss some defensive breakdowns for the Dawgs against LSU on today’s show, and talk about what UGA needs to do to clean them up ahead of the big showdown with Ohio State.
15-minute mark: I discuss an SEC Network analyst who was forced to backtrack on some previous criticism of UGA.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I preview some of the top games of the upcoming bowl season.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: The Podcast Cool Down will return again next week.