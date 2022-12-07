Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,836 (Dec. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s arguably most concerning about UGA ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: The biggest concern for UGA ahead of the Playoff

Beginning of the show: Georgia has been the most dominant team in college football along the way to a No. 1 ranking and a 13-0 record ahead of the College Football Playoff. But that doesn’t mean there haven’t also been some concerns that have popped up along the way -- including last Saturday’s SEC championship game win over LSU.

I’ll discuss some defensive breakdowns for the Dawgs against LSU on today’s show, and talk about what UGA needs to do to clean them up ahead of the big showdown with Ohio State.