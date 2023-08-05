clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,003 (Aug. 4, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA defensive back Javon Bullard said in response to the ongoing complaints from Ohio State coaches and players after the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl loss to UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Javon Bullard may have finally ended Ohio State’s whining

Beginning of the show: Ohio State seems to be having a hard time moving on from its loss to Georgia in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has frequently complained about the now-famous play near the end of the game when UGA defensive back Javon Bullard delivered a big hit to OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- which caused Harrison to drop what would’ve been a touchdown catch and unfortunately resulted in an injury that kept Harrison out for the remainder of the game.

Day thinks Bullard should’ve been flagged for a targeting penalty, and Harrison has said that if the injury hadn’t occurred the Buckeyes would’ve held on to win the game.

However, replay review demonstrated that Bullard delivered a clean hit, and Harrison’s assertion is simply an unknowable hypothetical.

What we do know is UGA came from behind to win the game en route to a second-straight national championship, and the subsequent chatter from Ohio State has felt, to many UGA fans, like whining.

The good news is that Dawg fans might not have to hear too much more about the game or the moment involving Bullard after Bullard spoke out about the Peach Bowl when he met with reporters earlier this week.

I’ll talk more about that subject on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I preview the commitment decision for five-star athlete KJ Bolden.

15-minute mark: I discuss some interesting comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart about the Bulldogs’ running back competition.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss Bolden and the commitment decision on tap for Sunday for four-star running back Nate Frazier.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including how the league should view the wild conference realignment scenarios playing out around them.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

