On episode No. 1,854 (Dec. 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the shifting mood ahead of Georgia's College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: The mood around the UGA-Ohio State game is shifting

Beginning of the show: The long layoff between games often leads to a slow build up to the College Football Playoff. After all, it’s been nearly a month since Georgia last played, and it’s been even longer since Ohio State was in action. Perhaps because of that, the mood (at least to me) around the Peach Bowl has felt a little bit off. I expected the game to have a true rivalry feel despite the fact that the two teams haven’t played since the end of the 1992 season. If for no other reason than, even without meeting each other on field, the two programs have certainly heard plenty about the other -- whether it be on TV broadcasts or the families of recruits that the Bulldogs and Buckeyes were competing over.

However, in these final days before kickoff on Saturday, I think we’re finally starting to see the proper level of emotion appear. I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.