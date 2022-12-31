Dawgnation Logo
(4) Ohio State
Sun, 1/1 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
(1) Georgia
  • Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    35
  • (19) Notre Dame
    45
    4th QTR
    00:53
    (20) South Carolina
    38
    Ohio
    18
    4th QTR
    13:33
    Wyoming
    17
    (6) Tennessee
    Sat, 12/31 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    (10) Clemson
    Iowa
    Sat, 12/31 on ABC @5:00 ET
    Kentucky
  • (5) Alabama
    Sat, 12/31 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    (11) Kansas State
    (3) TCU
    Sat, 12/31 on ESPN @9:00 ET
    (2) Michigan
    (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
    (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
  • (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
    (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah
    (15) Oregon
Georgia players stretch during a practice session for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game against Ohio State at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia football podcast: The mood around the UGA-Ohio State game is shifting

Posted

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,854 (Dec. 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the shifting mood ahead of Georgia’s College Football Playoff matchup against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: The mood around the UGA-Ohio State game is shifting

Beginning of the show: The long layoff between games often leads to a slow build up to the College Football Playoff. After all, it’s been nearly a month since Georgia last played, and it’s been even longer since Ohio State was in action. Perhaps because of that, the mood (at least to me) around the Peach Bowl has felt a little bit off. I expected the game to have a true rivalry feel despite the fact that the two teams haven’t played since the end of the 1992 season. If for no other reason than, even without meeting each other on field, the two programs have certainly heard plenty about the other -- whether it be on TV broadcasts or the families of recruits that the Bulldogs and Buckeyes were competing over.

However, in these final days before kickoff on Saturday, I think we’re finally starting to see the proper level of emotion appear. I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss why defensive tackle Jalen Carter is UGA’s most important player on Saturday

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss a UGA signee who says he turned down $3 million to join the Bulldogs.

45-minute mark: I make my official pick for the other College Football Playoff semifinal game involving Michigan and TCU.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoes and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

