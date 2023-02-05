Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,878 (Feb. 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Ohio State coach Ryan Day said last week about his feelings about UGA’s win vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and what Day viewed as a controversial call that contributed to the outcome.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans get a laugh out of Ryan Day’s Peach Bowl comments

Beginning of the show: Ohio State coach Ryan Day apparently is still bothered by the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl loss to Georgia, and as Day sees it, a big play by UGA defensive back Javon Bullard factored heavily in the final result.

UGA fans would agree that Bullard’s hit on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was pivotal, but to them, and plenty of other more neutral observers, the play was nothing more than an example of a good football play. However to Day, it should have been a targeting call.